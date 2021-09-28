Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shakena Spence

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Shakena Spence of Violet Avenue, Hamilton Gardens, Gregory Park in St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, September 23.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Caymanas Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Shakena was last seen at home, wearing a white T-shirt, multicolour shorts and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shakena Spence is asked to contact the Caymanas Police at 876-988-1719, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.