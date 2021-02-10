Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shakeila Silvera

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Shakeila Silvera, student of Eltham Park, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Tuesday February 09.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 10:30 p.m., Shakeila was last seen at home wearing a yellow blouse, purple tights and a pair of black slippers. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shakeila Silvera is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.