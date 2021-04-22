Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shaddaina Williston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Shaddaina Williston of Chin Street in St. Ann who has been missing since Tuesday, April 20.

Shaddaina is a ward of the state.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 163 centimeters (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Child Protection and Family Service Agency are that about 2:00 p.m. Shaddaina was last seen at the clock in the town of Ocho Rios wearing her school uniform, a purple blouse, grey skirt and a pair of black shoes.

She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shaddaina Williston is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876 (974-2533) or the Child Protection and Family Service Agency at 876-564-7400, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.