Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Serena Linton

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Serena Linton, of King Western district, St. Andrew who has been missing since Tuesday, April 6.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that about 6:00 a.m., Serena was last seen in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 a wearing a red blouse and black jeans. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Serena Linton is being asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at 876-942-6322, Police 119 emergency or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Serena Linton was available at the time of this publication.