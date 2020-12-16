Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Sashone Graham

–An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Sashone Graham of Nugent Street, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, December 15.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 8:00 p.m., Sashone was last seen at home dressed in a blue blouse, green pants and a pair of white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sashone Graham is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305 , Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.