Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Sashanique Richards

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Sashanique Richards of Avon Park, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, January 18.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:30 p.m., Sashanique was last seen at home wearing a grey blouse, blue jeans pants and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sashanique Richards is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.