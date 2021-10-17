Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Sarahya Hutchinson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Sarahya Hutchinson of Penway Drive, in Passagefort, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, October 16.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that Sarahya was last seen about 12:00 p.m., in the Passagefort area. When last seen, she was wearing a red blouse, jeans knickers and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sarahya Hutchinson is asked to contact the Waterford Police at (876) 988-1763, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.