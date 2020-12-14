Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Sara Jackson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Sara Jackson of Dam Head, Steer Town in St. Ann who has been missing since Sunday, December 13.

She is of brown complexion and stout build.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Sara was last seen at home dressed in a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of peach slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sara Jackson is being asked to contact the St. Ann’s Bay Police at (876) 972-2211 , Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.