Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Samuel Simms

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Samuel Simms of Copperwood District, St. James who has been missing since Thursday, April 15.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 149.86 centimetres (4 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Hills Police are that Samuel was last seen at home about 7:00 p.m wearing a white merino and grey long pants. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Samuel Simms is being asked to contact the Cambridge Police Station at 876-912-2226, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.