Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Sammoya Wright

An Ananda Alert has been activated for-16-year-old Sammoya Wright, of Bogue Hill, Montego, Bay St. James who has been missing since Saturday, June 12.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 6:30 a.m., Sammoya was last seen on Fletchers Drive, Norwood, St. James. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sammoya Wright is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-684-9080, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.