Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Sammara Berry

An Ananda Alert has been activated for14-year-old Sammara Berry of New Town, in Golden Grove, St. Thomas who has been missing since Tuesday, July 06.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Golden Grove Police are that about 9:30 a.m., Sammara was last seen leaving home for school wearing a pink blouse, blue jeans and a pair of pink sneakers. All efforts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sammara Berry is asked to contact the Golden Grove Police at 876-982-2733, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Sammara Berry was made available at the time of this publication.