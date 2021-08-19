Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Sammara Berry

An Ananda Alert has been activated for14-year-old Sammara Berry of Winchester, Golden Grove, St. Thomas who has been missing since Wednesday, August 18.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Golden Grove Police are that about 7:00 a.m., Sammara was last seen at home wearing a red blouse, blue jeans short and a pair of pink slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sammara Berry is asked to contact the Golden Grove Police at 876-982-2733, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Sammara Berry was made available at the time of this publication.