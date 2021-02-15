Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Sachell Brown

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Sachell Brown of Marley Hill, Braeton in St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, February 12.

She is of fair complexion, stout build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Brown was last seen at home about 7:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing an orange blouse and grey sweat pants. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sachell Brown is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at (876) 989-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.