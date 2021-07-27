Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Sabrina McKenzie

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Sabrina McKenzie of Red Hills district in Clarks Town, Trelawny who has been missing since Saturday, July 17, 2021.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Clarks Town Police are that Sabrina was last seen about 9:00 p.m. at home, wearing a dark green dress. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sabrina McKenzie is being asked to contact the Clarks Town Police 876-954-1080, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Sabrina McKenzie was available at the time of this publication.