Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Ryandra Reid

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Ryandra Reid, student of Port Henderson Road in St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, April 24.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that Ryandra Reid was last seen in her community about 5:10 p.m., and has not been heard from since. When last seen she was wearing a black blouse, black pants and a pair of grey slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts Ryandra is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-988-2697, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.