Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Roxan Roswell

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Roxan Roswell, of Trelawny Avenue, Riverton Meadows, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Friday, January 01.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Seaview Gardens Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Roxan was last seen at home dressed in a white blouse and black-and-white shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roxan Roswell is being asked to contact the Seaview Gardens Police at 876-997-9372, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.