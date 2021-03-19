Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Rosa-Lee Smith

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Rosa-Lee Smith of Rectory Road, Bucknor district, Clarendon who has been missing since Sunday, March 14.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 7:00 p.m., Rosa-Lee was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rosa-Lee Smith is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at (876) 986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Rosa-Lee Smith was made available at the time of this publication.