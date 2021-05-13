Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Roneika Frank

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Roneika Frank of Martha Brae, Falmouth, Trelawny who has been missing since Tuesday, May 11.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 3:30 p.m., Roneika was last seen on Martha Brae main road in the parish wearing a grey dress and a pair of red slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roneika Frank is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-2615, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.