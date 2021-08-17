Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Rockoya Duncan

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Rockoya Duncan, otherwise called ‘Shay’, of Paradise Crescent, Norwood, St. James who has been missing since Thursday, August 05.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that Rockoya was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rockoya Duncan is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at (876) 684-9080, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police Station.