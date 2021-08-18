Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Rihanna Clarke

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Rihanna Clarke of Isabella Road in St. James who has been missing since Monday, August 9.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 155 centimetres (5feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that Rihanna Clarke was last seen at home dressed in a red and black dress and a pair of slippers. All attempts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rihanna Clarke is asked to contact the Mount Salem Police at 876- 952-3572, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.