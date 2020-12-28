Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Ricardo Allen

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Ricardo Allen, otherwise called ‘Delana’ of Hopeton district, Granville, St. James who has been missing since Tuesday, December 22.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, about 142 centimetres (4 feet 8 inches) tall and has a bruise on his right shoulder.

Reports from the Granville Police are that Ricardo was last seen about 7:00 p.m., in Hopeton Square in the parish. He was wearing a blue shirt and his feet were bare. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information as to whereabouts of Ricardo Allen is being asked to contact the Granville Police at 876-952-3337, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.