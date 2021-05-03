Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Reneisha Palmer

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Reneisha Palmer of Dumfries district, Portland who has been missing since Saturday, May 01.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hope Bay Police are that Reneisha left home on Friday about 6:00 a.m. and was last seen on Saturday in Port Antonio, Portland wearing a red floral dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Reneisha Palmer is being asked to contact the Hope Bay Police at 876-913-0202, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.