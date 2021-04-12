Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Reke-Anna Beckford

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Reke-Anna Beckford student of Esher district in Hanover who has been missing since Saturday, April 10.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that Reke-Anna was last seen in the Orange Bay community in the parish about 7:10 a.m., and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts Reke-Anna is being asked to contact the Lucea Police at 876-956-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.