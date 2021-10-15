Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Phylisa Prussia

A High Alert has been activated for 9-year-old Phylisa Prussia of Bottom Yard district, Bath, St. Thomas who has been missing since Thursday, October 14.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 137 centimetres (4 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bath Police are that about 7:10 p.m., Phylisa was last seen at home wearing a white blouse and blue shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Phylisa Prussia is being asked to contact the Bathe Police at 876-703-4021, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.