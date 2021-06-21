Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Petagaye Chang

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Petagaye Chang, of Paradise, in Norwood, St. James who has been missing since Thursday June 10, 2021.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is approximately 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Barnett Street Police Station are that about 8:00am., Petagaye was last seen along St James Street wearing a pink hoodie blouse, blue jeans pants, and a pair of black shoes.

She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Petagaye Chang of is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-8626, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.