Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Paulalee Fairweather

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Paulalee Fairweather of Paislee District, St. Mary who has been missing since Thursday, January 14.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that Paulalee was last seen about 6:00 a.m. on the morning of January 14. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Paulalee Fairweather is asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at 876-942-6322, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Paulalee Fairweather was made available at the time of this publication.