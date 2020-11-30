Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Patrisha Gray

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Patrisha Gray otherwise called ‘Charly’, of Donmar Close, Kingston 19 who has been missing since Saturday, November 28.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Patrisha was last seen at home, her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts made to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Patrisha Gray is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-9241421-2, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.