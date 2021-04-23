Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Oshane Pryce

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Oshane Pryce of Fortland Road, Discovery Bay in St. Ann who has been missing since Monday, April 19.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimeters (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Oshane was last seen at home wearing a black T-shirt, a grey shorts and a pair of black slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Oshane Pryce is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Oshane Pryce was made available at the time of this publication.