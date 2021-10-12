Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Orion Reid

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Orion Reid of Decoy Road in May Pen, Clarendon, who has been missing since Tuesday, October 12.

He is of fair complexion, medium build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports are that Orion was last seen at home about 9:30 a.m. wearing a grey-and-white shirt, yellow-andblack shorts, and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Orion Reid is asked to contact the May Pen Police atAnanda Alert Activated For Missing Teen,876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.