Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Orail Rhooms

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Orail Rhooms of Hartland district, Old Harbour Road, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, April 03.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Orail was last seen at home about 2:00 p.m., Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Orail Rhooms is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Orail Rhooms was made available at the time of this publication