Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Oneila Swaby

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Oneila Swaby of Glades Tawes Meadows, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, August 03.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 156 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Oneila was last seen at home wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Oneila Swaby is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police.

No photograph of Oneila Swaby was available at the time of this publication.