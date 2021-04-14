Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Omisha Copeland

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Omisha Copeland of Bamboo River, Morant Bay in St. Thomas who has been missing since Tuesday, April 06.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 9:15 a.m., Omisha was last seen leaving home dressed in a black blouse, blue-white and peach shorts, and a pair of pink crocs. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Omisha Copeland is being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.