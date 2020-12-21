Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Omarion Tulloch

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Omarion Tulloch of Robert Street, Allman Town, Kingston 14 who has been missing since Friday, December 11.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 123 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports from the Allman Town Police are that about 6:30 a.m., Omarion was last seen at home wearing a yellow underwear. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Omarion Tulloch is being asked to contact the Allman Town Police at 876-922-2842, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.