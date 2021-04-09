Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Omarion Haye

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Omarion Haye of Lime Hall, St. Ann who has been missing since Wednesday, April 07.

He is of dark complexion , slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that Omarion was last seen at home about 7:30a.m. wearing a white hat, red polo shirt, grey shorts, and a black shoes. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Omarion Haye is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at (876) 974-2533, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.