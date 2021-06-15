Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Omarian Tulloch

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Omarian Tulloch of Robert Street, Kingston 4 has been missing since Wednesday, June 09.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 155 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Police are that about 4:10 p.m., Tulloch was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Omarion Tulloch is being asked to contact the Allman Town Police at 876-922-2842, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.