Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Nicolisa Rose

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 18-year-old Nicolisa Rose of Fairfield Avenue in St. James who has been missing since Monday, July 26.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Irwin Police Post are that Nicolisa was last seen at home dressed in a black blouse, blue shorts and a pair of slippers. All attempts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nicolisa Rose is asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-952-8626, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.