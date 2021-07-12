Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Nickayla Campbell

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Nickayla Campbell of Exchange, Ocho Rios in St. Ann who has been missing since Sunday, July 11.

She is of dark complexion, medium build about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 11:00 a.m., Nickayla was last seen at home dressed in a red dress. She has not been heard from since. All efforts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nickayla Campbell is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios police at 876-974-2533, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.