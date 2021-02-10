Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Nickardo Stewart

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Nickardo Stewart, student of Bushy Park, Old Habour, St. Catherine has been missing since Tuesday February 09.

He is slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Habour Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Nickardo was last seen at the Sunbean Children’s Home wearing a multi-coloured top and and black shorts. Efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nickardo Stewart is being asked to contact the Old Habour Police at (876) 943-7799, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Nickardo Stewart was made available at the time of this publication.