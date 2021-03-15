Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Nickardo Stewart

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Nickardo Stewart, a ward at the Sunbeam Boys Home, Bushy Park in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, who has been missing since Tuesday, March 9.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Nickardo was last seen at the Home about 12:30 p.m. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nickardo Stewart is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Nickardo Stewart was available at the time of this publication.