Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Nicholas Rochester

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Nicholas Rochester of Talmania Avenue, Kingston 17 who has been missing since Friday, November 13.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Harbour View Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Nicholas was last seen at home.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nicholas Rochester is being asked to contact the Harbour View Police at (876) 928-6001, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.