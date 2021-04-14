Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Nathalia Graham

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Nathalia Graham of Newbury Avenue, Kingston 10 who has been missing since Tuesday, April 13.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Nathalia was last seen at home wearing a grey blouse and a green high-waist skirt. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nathalia Graham is being asked to contact the Half-Way Tree Police at (876) 926-8184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.