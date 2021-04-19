Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Natasha Welfrey

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Natasha Welfrey of York Street, Linstead in St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, April 07.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 162.56 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that about 12 midday, Natasha was last seen at home wearing a blue jeans top, blue denim pants and a pair of pink crocs. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natasha Welfrey is being asked to contact the Bog Walk Police at 876-708-2081, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Natasha Welfrey was made available at the time of this publication.