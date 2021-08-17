Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Nasir Francis

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Nasir Francis of Bowers Drive, Old Harbour, St. Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, August 15.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (feet) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 8:00 p.m., Nasir was last seen at home. His mode of dress is unknown and he has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nasir Francis is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.