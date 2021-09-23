Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Nallease Stewart

Fourteen-year-old Nallease Stewart, student of Robert Bowen of Robert Close, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, September 21.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Nallease was last seen in her community about 4:00 p.m. When last seen she was wearing a white blouse, a black leggings and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nallease Stewart is being asked to contact the Spanish Town at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Nallease Stewart was available at the time of this publication.