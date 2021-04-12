Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Moya Francis

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Moya Francis, student of Raymonds district, Hayes in Clarendon who has been missing since Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hayes Police are that Moya was last seen at her home wearing a white polo T-shirt, black jeans and a pair of black sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Moya Francis is being asked to contact the Hayes Police at (876) 986-5130, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.