Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Monieke Stewart

An Ananda alert has been activated for 17-year-old Monieke Stewart of Content Street, Portland Cottage, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, January 18.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lionel Town Police are that about 9:00a.m., Monieke left home on an errand and did not return.

When last seen she was wearing a black blouse, distressed jeans and a purple and orange headband. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Monieke Stewart is being asked to contact the Lionel Town Police at (876)986-3233, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.