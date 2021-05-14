Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Moleca Beckford

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Moleca Beckford of Esher district, Lucea in Hanover, who has been missing since Thursday, May 13.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports are that Moleca was last seen at home about 12:00 noon, wearing a yellow blouse, white knickers and black Air Force sneakers. All efforts to locate her have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Moleca Beckford is asked to contact the Lucea Police Station at 876-956-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.