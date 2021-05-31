Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Mickayla Ellington

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Mickayla Ellington of Montclair district, Clarendon who has been missing since Thursday, May 27.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Mickayla was last seen at home about 2:50 pm., wearing green tunic, yellow blouse and a pair of brown shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mickayla Ellington is asked to contact the May Pen Police at 986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.