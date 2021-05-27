Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Michael Christie

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Michael Christie, a ward of the state at the Sunbeam Boys Home in Gutters, Old Harbour in St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, May 26.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Michael was last seen at the facility about 6:50 a.m., and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Michael Christie is asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, police 119 emergency or the nearest police station.