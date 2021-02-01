Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Matthew Lugg

An Ananda alert has been activated for 14-year-old Matthew Lugg, of Frazers Content, in Spanish Town St. Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, January 28.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Matthew was last seen about 8:30 a.m., in the Frazers Content area wearing a white t-shirt with coloured patterns, dark blue jeans with red-and-black sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Matthew Lugg is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.